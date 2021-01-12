Lewis (knee) was a limited participant on Tuesday's injury report.
Lewis has consistently been limited in practice this year, so this isn't cause for concern. The 36-year-old tight end is expected to suit up in Saturday's playoff matchup against the Rams, and he'll mainly work on a blocking role.
