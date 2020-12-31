Lewis (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Lewis has been nursing this knee issue for a while, so it is unsurprising to see him pop up on the injury report once again. He fought through the issue to play last week, but failed to record a reception in the Packers' victory over the Titans. His status will need to be monitored as the week progresses.
