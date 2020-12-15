Lewis (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate.
The 36-year-old typically is limited or absent altogether during practices early in the week. He should be fine for Saturday's game against the Panthers, operating in a blocking role with occasional pass-catching upside.
