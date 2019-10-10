Lewis was limited in Thursday's practice due to a heel injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

It's positive news that Lewis wasn't held out of Thursday's session entirely, though the severity of his heel issue remains undisclosed. With Robert Tonyan (hip) listed as a non-participant to start the week, the Packers are currently operating with only one fully healthy tight end in the form of Jimmy Graham.

