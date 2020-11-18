Lewis (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Lewis is following his usual practice regimen, as the veteran tight end is managing his reps to start the week. There's no concern about his ability to play this week against the Colts, and fantasy managers shouldn't be concerned with his healthy anyway, as Lewis has generated a 4-32-2 line through eight games.
