Lewis (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Falcons.
The lack of pass-catching depth for the Packers continues to rear its ugly head as Allen Lazard's undefined absence following core muscle surgery is only worsened by Lewis' doubtful designation. Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger will continue to operate as the two main TEs for the Packers, but the wide receiver corps is dangerously thin behind Davante Adams (hamstring) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling which would have likely allowed for the veteran to see a few more snaps if he were able to play.
More News
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Misses another practice•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: DNP for Thursday's session•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Finds paydirt in Week 3 win•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: First reception of season•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Not targeted Week 1•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Opening atop depth chart•