Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Makes 30-yard reception
Lewis caught one pass for 30 yards in Sunday's victory over the Dolphins.
Lewis notched his first big play of the season in Week 10, but he still finished third among Packers tight ends with 10 snaps. He is averaging 12 snaps per game this season, and continues to be relied upon mainly for his blocking prowess.
More News
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Catches first pass of season•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Plays season-high 22 snaps•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Minor role in Sunday's tie•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: No catches in Packers debut•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Catches first pass with new team•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Signing with Packers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...