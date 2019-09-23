Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Makes third start
Lewis caught one pass on two targets for 19 yards in Sunday's victory over the Broncos.
Lewis' reception Sunday gives him three on the season, which ties his total from the entirety of the 2018 campaign. That alone proves he is handling a bigger role than he did a year ago, as does the fact he has been credited with a start in all three games the Packers have played thus far. While that at least puts him back on the map, he is still second in snaps among Packers tight ends behind Jimmy Graham and Lewis doesn't have much upside to discuss at age 35, so there isn't a lot for fantasy players to get excited about.
