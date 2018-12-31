Lewis did not catch a pass in the Packers' Week 17 loss to the Lions and finished the season with three receptions for 39 yards over 16 games.

Lewis scored the second-most touchdowns of his career when he found paydirt five times in 2017, but he did almost nothing in his first season with the Packers. A return to Green Bay in 2019 should not be ruled out for the veteran, but given his 2018 role and a new coaching staff on the way, it seems unlikely.