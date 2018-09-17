Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Minor role in Sunday's tie
Lewis played 14 snaps in Sunday's tie with the Vikings but did not catch a pass.
Lewis worked as the Packers' third tight end in their season opener, and he was back in that role in Week 2, as backup tight end Lance Kendricks totaled 27 snaps and top tight end Jimmy Graham was on the field for 58 plays.
