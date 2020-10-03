Lewis (knee) was absent from practice Saturday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Lewis didn't participate in Thursday's practice, either, as he deals with an unspecified knee issue. His absence wouldn't be a major blow to the Packers' plans, as he's caught just two passes all year, though one of those passes came in the end zone.
