Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Nearly matches 2018 reception total
Lewis had two receptions for 14 yards in Thursday's victory over the Bears.
Lewis had just three catches over 16 games and played just under 18 percent of the snaps in his first season with the Packers a year ago, but he nearly matched that reception total in Week 1 alone, and was on the field for 34 of the Packers' 64 offensive plays -- good for 53 percent. Lewis' fantasy impact figures to remain minimal with him sharing the backup tight end duties behind Jimmy Graham with Robert Tonyan, but it's looking like he will be more involved than he was in 2018.
