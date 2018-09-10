Packers' Marcedes Lewis: No catches in Packers debut
Lewis did not catch a pass in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
It was assumed that Lewis would complement top tight end Jimmy Graham, but that was not the case in the opener, as Lewis was on the field for just seven plays while fellow reserve tight end Lance Kendricks received 19 snaps. For now, consider Lewis depth for the Packers, and a long shot to put up useful numbers in fantasy games.
