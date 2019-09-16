Packers' Marcedes Lewis: No receptions in Week 2
Lewis was targeted once but did not make a reception in Sunday's victory over the Vikings.
Packers tight ends were nearly invisible in Week 2, as Lewis was the only one to even see a pass in his direction. Despite that, Lewis remains in a reserve role behind Jimmy Graham, who played 54 snaps Sunday, compared to Lewis' 31 and Robert Tonyan's 22.
