Lewis was targeted once but did not make a reception in Sunday's victory over the Vikings.

Packers tight ends were nearly invisible in Week 2, as Lewis was the only one to even see a pass in his direction. Despite that, Lewis remains in a reserve role behind Jimmy Graham, who played 54 snaps Sunday, compared to Lewis' 31 and Robert Tonyan's 22.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories