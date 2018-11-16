Lewis played 10 snaps in Thursday's loss to the Seahawks was not targeted.

Lewis caught a pass each of the previous two games, but he was shut out on the score sheet against the Seahawks. Lewis has worked as the Packers' third tight end all season, but if the thumb injury fellow tight end Jimmy Graham suffered Thursday costs him time, Lewis would likely assume Lance Kendricks' spot as the backup, with Kendricks taking Graham's place in the starting lineup.

