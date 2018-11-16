Packers' Marcedes Lewis: No targets in Week 11
Lewis played 10 snaps in Thursday's loss to the Seahawks was not targeted.
Lewis caught a pass each of the previous two games, but he was shut out on the score sheet against the Seahawks. Lewis has worked as the Packers' third tight end all season, but if the thumb injury fellow tight end Jimmy Graham suffered Thursday costs him time, Lewis would likely assume Lance Kendricks' spot as the backup, with Kendricks taking Graham's place in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Makes 30-yard reception•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Catches first pass of season•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Plays season-high 22 snaps•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Minor role in Sunday's tie•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: No catches in Packers debut•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Catches first pass with new team•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...