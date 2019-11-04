Lewis was not targeted in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Lewis put up a season-high 50 yards in the Packers' Monday night victory over the Lions in Week 6, but he has been a non-factor in the offense since, catching just one pass for 11 yards over the last three games. Lewis has finished Top-2 among Packers tight ends in snaps played in all but one game this season, but that could change over the latter portion of the campaign, as rookie tight end Jace Sternberger came off injured reserve and made his debut Sunday, and another tight end -- Robert Tonyan -- is close to returning after missing four games.

