Packers' Marcedes Lewis: No targets Week 15
Lewis played 11 snaps on offense in Sunday's loss to the Bears and was not targeted.
The 11 snaps were the second most among Packers tight ends, but that did not lead to any passes thrown his direction. Lewis still sits with just three receptions for 39 yards over 14 games this season.
