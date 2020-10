Lewis (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Vikings, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Lewis sandwiched Thursday's missed practice between limited sessions Wednesday and Friday, but he's apparently feeling healthy enough to suit up Sunday. The veteran tight end is poised to share reps with Jace Sternberger behind Robert Tonyan, who has emerged as quarterback Aaron Rodgers' favorite target at the position.