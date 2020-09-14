Lewis was credited with a start in Sunday's victory over the Vikings but was not targeted in the game.
Lewis sits atop his position on the Packers' depth chart, but he finished second to Robert Tonyan in snaps played and was limited to blocking duty in the season opener. The veteran should continue drawing starts, but will presumably remain a complementary player in the offense.
