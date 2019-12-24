Packers' Marcedes Lewis: One reception in victory
Lewis was targeted once and caught one pass for two yards in Monday's victory over the Vikings.
Lewis played as many snaps as fellow tight end Jimmy Graham in Week 16, but he finished with one reception and a single digit in the receiving yards column for the fourth week in a row. He'll continue seeing plenty of time on the field, but figures to remain a complementary piece in the Packers' offense.
