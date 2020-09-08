Lewis is listed as the starting tight end on the unofficial depth chart released by the Packers on Monday night.

The Packers have four tight ends who could see the field, but the veteran Lewis gets the honor of opening the 2020 campaign atop the depth chart. Lewis was credited with 11 starts a year ago but caught only 15 passes, so don't assume his standing means he will play a fantasy-friendly role. He does figure to see plenty of snaps, though, given his run-blocking prowess.