Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Plays season-high 22 snaps
Lewis played a season-high 22 snaps in Monday's victory over the 49ers but was not targeted.
Lewis has operated as the Packers' third tight end all season and has been targeted just once through six games. As such, he remains off the fantasy radar for the time being.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Biggest questions for Week 7
Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
What you missed: New RB to watch in SF?
Chris Towers catches up on everything you missed from an unusually busy Monday around the NFL,...
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...