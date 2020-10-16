Lewis (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran tight end never put in a full practice session this week due to the knee issue, but it won't impact his availability for Sunday's contest. Lewis has two receptions for 22 yards and is mostly serving as a blocking tight end this season.
