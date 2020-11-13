Lewis (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Lewis put forth a 'LP/DNP/FP' practice slate this week, which puts him on track to suit up Sunday. The veteran tight end played for the Jaguars from 2010-17, and with Robert Tonyan (ankle) considered questionable and John Lovett (knee) just having been lost for the year due to a torn ACL, it's possible that he could see a slight uptick in opportunities against his former squad.