Lewis (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Thursday's game against San Francisco.
Lewis has seen his practice reps managed by the team the past two weeks but had ultimately suited up, so this news isn't surprising. Now healthy, the veteran tight end is is expected to share depth reps with Jace Sternberger behind starter Robert Tonyan.
