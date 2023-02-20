Lewis was targeted seven times and caught six passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns over 17 appearances in the 2022 season.

The 38-year-old made little fantasy impact in his 17th season, but he did play at least 41 percent of offensive snaps for a fourth year in a row. Lewis remains a trusty blocker at the tight end position, and if he elects to continue playing, the free agent will likely land a roster spot in Green Bay or elsewhere.