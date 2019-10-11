Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Remains limited
Lewis (heel) was a limited practice participant Friday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Lewis was added to the injury report this week with the heel issue and has been a limited participant both days of practice. The veteran tight end may need to participate fully Friday to avoid an injury designation for Monday's game against the Lions.
