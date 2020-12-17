Lewis (knee) is expected to suit up Week 15 against Carolina after logging a limited practice session Thursday, Wez Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The veteran tight end has remained limited throughout the practice week, but he's seemingly in the clear for Saturday night's matchup after being removed from the injury report Thursday. Despite his knee having been a noted issue throughout the campaign, Lewis has just one missed game on the 2020 campaign, with nine receptions, 98 yards and three touchdowns to his ledger.