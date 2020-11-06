Lewis converted his lone target into a one-yard touchdown in Thursday's 34-17 victory over the 49ers.
As per usual, Lewis was limited mainly to blocking duty throughout the contest, but he was rewarded for his efforts with a goal-line target. Lewis continues to run behind Robert Tonyan and has totaled just nine receptions for 32 yards and two scores over seven games, so he continues to reside on the fringe of fantasy relevance.
