Lewis (heel) won't carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Lions, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Although Lewis was a limited participant in practice all week, his injury won't keep him out of Monday's contest. With Robert Tonyan (hip) ruled out, Jimmy Graham and Lewis are the Packers' only two healthy tight ends.

