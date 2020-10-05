Lewis (knee) is inactive for the team's Week 4 matchup against the Falcons.
Lewis was listed as doubtful heading into the matchup after failing to practice in any capacity throughout the season. He has served in a rotation of three tight ends for the Packers, meaning some opportunity could be opened for Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger.
