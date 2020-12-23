Lewis (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Lewis has had his practice reps capped due to a knee issue for much of the season, but he's suited up for each of the Packers' games since Week 4. As long as he can resume practicing in at least a limited fashion, the veteran tight end should be in good shape for Sunday's game against the Titans.
