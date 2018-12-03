Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Snap count takes hit
Lewis played eight snaps in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals and was not targeted.
Lewis set a season high with 23 snaps in Week 12, but he was back picking up the scraps just one week later, and for the ninth time in 12 games this season, did not tally a reception.
