Lewis (knee) did not participate during the Packers' practice session Thursday.
The veteran tight end's injury outlook for Week 17 is not looking especially encouraging at the moment, as Lewis downgraded from limited participation Wednesday. The 36-year-old's status traveled along a direct upward trajectory last week, as he moved from a DNP tag Wednesday to full participation Friday before suiting up Sunday night against Tennessee. Despite having experienced frequently curtailed practice involvement throughout the year, Lewis has missed just one game as Green Bay heads into its regular-season finale at Chicago.
