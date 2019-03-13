The Packers re-signed Lewis on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lewis joined the Packers in the midst of the offseason program last May and proceeded to play a bit role in the offense. The majority of his 11.9 snaps per game were spent as a blocker, with minimal impact (three catches for 39 yards on four targets) as a pass catcher. It remains to be seen whether the Packers ink another tight end in free agency, but Lewis tentatively slots back in as the No. 2 behind Jimmy Graham.

More News
Our Latest Stories