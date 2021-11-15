Lewis was targeted twice and caught two passes for 10 yards in Sunday's 17-0 victory over the Seahawks.

Lewis was on the field for more than half the plays the Packers ran in Week 10, but even with starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers returning, he was limited mainly to blocking duties like he usually is. Chances are Rodgers will at least try to find Lewis in the end zone at some point, as several times over the past two seasons the veteran tight end was rewarded for his thankless work. However, don't expect that to happen in Week 11, as the Packers will face a Vikings team that has not allowed opposing tight ends to find the end zone even once all season.