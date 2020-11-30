Lewis was targeted four times and caught two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

The four targets were a season high for Lewis, and although he hauled in just two of them, he did catch multiple passes for the first time this season and found paydirt for the third time. He's not seeing enough passes in his direction to help fantasy players, but Aaron Rodgers has looked his way more often in the red zone, and don't be surprised if the QB continues trying to reward his veteran blocking specialist when he gets the opportunity.