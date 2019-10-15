Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Totals season-high 50 yards
Lewis caught two passes for 50 yards in Monday's victory over the Lions.
Lewis gobbled up 25 yards on both of his catches in Monday's game, with each topping his previous season high for yards in a game. He has now caught two passes in three straight games, but he remains the clear No. 2 tight end in Green Bay, averaging 27 snaps over his last three games compared to top tight end Jimmy Graham's 54.3. That makes him tough to trust for fantasy players, but he will at least have the matchup in his favor in Week 7, facing a Raiders defense that has been among the worst at stopping opposing tight ends up to this point of the season.
