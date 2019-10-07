Lewis caught two passes for 17 yards in Sunday's victory over the Cowboys.

Lewis continues to make far more impact than he made in 2018, and is now up to seven receptions -- four more than he had all of last year. Lewis played nearly as many snaps as fellow tight end Jimmy Graham over the first three weeks of the season, but Graham has picked up the pace in both the snap count and production departments the last couple weeks, and is now clearly back in a reserve role.

