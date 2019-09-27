Play

Lewis caught two passes for 19 yards in Thursday's loss to the Eagles.

Lewis' output was similar to what he put up in Weeks 1 and 3, which did not provide much help for fantasy players. Of more import, Lewis was not credited with a start for the first time all season while fellow tight end Jimmy Graham was. Graham was not targeted in either Week 2 or Week 3, casting some doubt on the Packers' tight end situation; however, he had a big night Thursday, tallying six receptions and and a score. Heading into Week 5, Graham is clearly the top tight end in Green Bay.

