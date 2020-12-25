Lewis (knee) was limited during the Packers' practice session Thursday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The veteran tight end has been coping with a knee issue since early October, but he's still proven capable of getting on the field for 13 of Green Bay's 14 games this season. Barring a setback to his status Friday, Lewis is trending toward a Week 16 activation. He'll be afforded slightly more time to get his body right, with the Packers not kicking off against the Titans until Sunday Night Football.

