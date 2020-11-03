Lewis (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Lewis has been on the injury report with this knee issue before each of the last three games, but he's avoided missing time. His upgrade to limited participation Tuesday signals that he'll be ready to go Thursday against the 49ers. Lewis' role has been negligible this year, however, as he's recorded just three receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown through six contests.
More News
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Estimated as non-participant•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Not on final injury report•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Fails to practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Ready for Week 6•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Can't practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Still bothered by knee injury•