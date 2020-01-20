Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Wants to keep playing
Lewis, who caught 15 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown over 16 regular-season games in 2019, relayed that he wants to continue playing and would likely to stick in Green Bay, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Lewis hauled in two passes for 14 yards in the NFC championship loss to the 49ers as well. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent in March, and he'll turn 36 years old in May. The veteran tight end said he felt like he found his groove in head coach Matt LaFleur's offense. While Lewis won't have a big pass-catching role at this age, the Packers could benefit from re-signing him if they decide to cut Jimmy Graham, which would save nearly $9 million against the cap.
