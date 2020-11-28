Lewis (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Lewis followed his typical regimen of limited reps during the practice week, but he's ready to go for Week 12. The 36-year-old predominantly operates in a run-blocking role, as he's caught just five passes this year for 40 yards and two scores.
