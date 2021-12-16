Valdes-Scantling (back) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Valdes-Scantling maintained his listing from Wednesday's estimated injury report. He has one more session remaining during Week 15 prep, after which the Packers may give him a designation ahead of Sunday's game in Baltimore.
