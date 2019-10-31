Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Another limited practice
Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Valdes-Scantling's practice time in Week 8 was limited on account of the same two injuries, but neither prevented him from suiting up in the Packers' eventual win over the Chiefs. He finished with a season-low four receiving yards in that contest, and may not be in store for much of a bounce back in Week 9 against the Chargers, assuming he once again gains clearance to play. The Packers could get Davante Adams (toe) back from a four-game absence this weekend, leaving fewer targets to go around for secondary passing-game options like Valdes-Scantling.
