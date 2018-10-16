Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Big-play threat in win
Valdes-Scantling caught three of six targets for 103 yards in Monday night's 33-30 win over the 49ers.
Valdes-Scantling has seemingly gained trust from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, racking up 16 targets over the past two weeks. Of course, those outings came while superior wideouts Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison were sidelined, but Valdes-Scantling still flashed good play-making ability with them out, including a 60-yard gain Monday. While the statuses of his fellow wideouts will need to be considered following Green Bay's upcoming bye week, Valdes-Scantling has done enough to place himself on waiver radars should he continue to have an unexpected starting role going forward.
More News
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Starting again Monday•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: In line for another start•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Makes good use of Week 5 start•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Earns second straight start•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Could have prominent role in Week 5•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Healthy snap count in Cobb's place•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6