Valdes-Scantling caught three of six targets for 103 yards in Monday night's 33-30 win over the 49ers.

Valdes-Scantling has seemingly gained trust from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, racking up 16 targets over the past two weeks. Of course, those outings came while superior wideouts Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison were sidelined, but Valdes-Scantling still flashed good play-making ability with them out, including a 60-yard gain Monday. While the statuses of his fellow wideouts will need to be considered following Green Bay's upcoming bye week, Valdes-Scantling has done enough to place himself on waiver radars should he continue to have an unexpected starting role going forward.