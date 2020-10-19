Valdes-Scantling was targeted five times and caught three passes for 32 yards in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Valdes-Scantling wound up playing the most snaps among Packers receivers in Week 6, but he was held in check by a Tampa team that allowed quarterback Aaron Rodgers to complete just 16 passes before coming out of the game. It's encouraging for Valdes-Scantling's fantasy prospects that he played 84 percent of the snaps for the third straight game, but what isn't so promising are his averages of 2.8 receptions and 36.5 yards per contest -- not to mention his zero touchdowns -- since his outstanding work in Week 1.