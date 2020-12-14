Valdes-Scantling secured all six of his targets for 85 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-24 win against the Lions.

After being held scoreless for a second consecutive outing last Sunday afternoon against the Eagles, Valdes-Scantling provided his third-greatest receiving total of the 2020 campaign during a road trip to Detroit. Also of note, Valdes-Scantling doubled the target share of Allen Lazard during Week 14, a change of events after Lazard out-targeted the South Florida product 14-8 over the Packers' preceding three games. Given an array of huge fantasy weeks contrasted by three zero-catch performances this season, Valdes-Scantling represents a high-risk, high-reward proposition as the Packers prepare to host the Panthers in Week 15.