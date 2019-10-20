Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Burns Raiders in win
Valdes-Scantling caught two of three targets for 133 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 42-24 win over Oakland.
Valdes-Scantling managed to draw just three targets even with Davante Adams (toe) out and Geronimo Allison (chest) injured. It's hard to imagine how he could have done much more with his opportunities, however. His first haul was a 59-yard shot downfield to open the second half and set up Aaron Rodgers touchdown run. He did it all himself midway through the fourth quarter, taking a quick out-cut the distance for a 74-yard score. The statuesque sophomore came into Sunday with an impressive 14.9 yards per reception. That's now up to 19.8 yards per catch. Next up is a Chiefs defense that has been solid keeping opponents in front of them, ranking 11th best in the league with 10.8 yards per catch.
